Get Up!

Gianna Bryant, also known as Gigi, made her transition alongside her father and NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year. Today (May 1), Gigi would have turned 14 years old.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Gianna was an impressive athlete just like her father and had high hopes of making it to the WNBA. We honor her today on her birthday as we do every day!

Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, recently posted a photo of her daughter captioning it, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings”

#Mambacita & #Mambastrong for life!

RELATED NEWS:

Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For The First Time [Photos]

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Gianna Bryant Would’ve Been 14 Today [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com