LeBron James And Wife Savannah Celebrate 7 Years Of Marriage! [PHOTOS]

LeBron James and Savannah are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary! The Akron natives got married on September 14, 2013, after being together since high school.

The couple shares three children together: Bronny James, Zhuri James, Bryce Maximus James.

How did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson meet?

LeBron of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School met the then-16-year-old Savannah Brinson, a cheerleader and softball player from a rival school, in 2002. He asked her out to a basketball game and dinner at Outback Steakhouse. Savannah forgot her leftovers from dinner but he returned with them in tow and the rest is history.

