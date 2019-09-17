Jonathan McReynolds’ “Christ Representers” song will never get old. Here’s a look at a few of his flyest moments when he was out representing.

Happy 30th Birthday! Photos Of Jonathan McReynolds Repping Christ was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

1. 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Arrivals Source:false NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 11: Musician Jonathan McReynolds arrives at the 2016 Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on October 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Dove Awards) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,looking at camera,arrival,smiling,three quarter length,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,jonathan mcreynolds,lipscomb university,allen arena

2. Transformation Expo 2018 — Jonathan McReynolds Source:false Photo Credit: Images By Kecia .

3. The 58th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:false LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Musician Jonathan McReynolds attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,smiling,california,city of los angeles,award,staples center,grammy awards,jonathan mcreynolds,58th grammy awards

4. BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music – Show Source:false ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: Jonathan McReynolds performs at Rialto Center for the Arts on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,smiling,award,three quarter length,incidental people,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,jonathan mcreynolds,atlanta – georgia

5. ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards – Arrivals Source:false BEVERLY HILLS, CA- JUNE 22: Jonathan McReynolds attends ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.(Prince Williams/Filmmagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,smiling,gray,california,casual clothing,three quarter length,rhythm & soul music awards,jeans,leather jacket,t-shirt,goatee,leather,jacket,ascap,hands in pockets,regent beverly wilshire hotel,four seasons hotel,denim,aviator glasses,black jacket,black jeans,jonathan mcreynolds,black color,beverly hills – california

6. 2017 BET Experience – A Celebration Of Gospel Source:false LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Jonathan McReynolds performs onstage during a Celebration of Gospel Live, sponsored by Nissan, at the BETX main stage during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,california,city of los angeles,music festival,sponsor,los angeles convention center,nissan,bet experience,jonathan mcreynolds,stage – performance space

7. 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards – Arrivals Source:false LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 25: Singer Jonathan McReynolds arrives at the 32nd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,music,smiling,singer,annual event,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,orleans arena,jonathan mcreynolds,stellar gospel music awards

8. 2017 BET Experience – A Celebration Of Gospel Source:false LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Jonathan McReynolds performs onstage during a Celebration of Gospel Live, sponsored by Nissan, at the BETX main stage during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,california,city of los angeles,black entertainment television,three quarter length,incidental people,bet awards,music festival,sponsor,los angeles convention center,nissan,bet experience,jonathan mcreynolds,stage – performance space

9. BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 – Red Carpet Source:false LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 09: Singer LaShawn Daniels aka Big Shiz (L) and musician Jonathan McReynolds attend BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 at Orpheum Theatre on January 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,celebration,singer,city of los angeles,large,orpheum theatre,jonathan mcreynolds

10. 2015 Essence Music Festival – Seminars – Day 4 Source:false NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: Recording artist Jonathan McReynolds performs onstage at ESSENCE All-Star Gospel Tribute to Kim Burrell at the 2015 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2015 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,performance,new orleans,gulf coast states,essence music festival,music festival,entertainment event,kim burrell,ernest n. morial convention center,2015,jonathan mcreynolds,essence all-star gospel tribute