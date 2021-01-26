Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Today makes one year of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. The NBA legend tragically passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna that left millions heartbroken.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Though Kobe’s fans came through being a loyal Laker player, his charisma won the hearts of people beyond basketball. Throughout his career, Kobe made plenty of appearances in music videos, cartoons, and TV shows.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

To celebrate the legacy of the NBA star, here are his most memorable moments from the TV screen to music videos.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com