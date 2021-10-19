Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In one night, Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am brought you performances from Jokia, Damon Little, Joshua Rogers, Jabari Johnson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jermaine Dolly, Jekalyn Carr, Byron Cage, Pastor Mike Jr., JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise and the legendary The Clark Sisters!

Check out some of the best moments from the 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration!

Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE

Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage

Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Photos] was originally published on praisedc.com