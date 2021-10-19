Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Photos]

HomeRadio One Exclusives

Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise

In one night, Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am brought you performances from Jokia, Damon Little, Joshua Rogers, Jabari Johnson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jermaine Dolly, Jekalyn Carr, Byron Cage, Pastor Mike Jr., JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise and the legendary The Clark Sisters!

Check out some of the best moments from the 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration!

Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE

Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage

Bryan Popin

Damon Little

Byron Cage

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

Bryan Popin

Jermaine Dolly

Byron Cage

Cheryl Jackson

Jabari Johnson

Jermaine Dolly

Rudy Currence

Byron Cage

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

Pastor Troy Dixon

Pastor Mike Jr

Joshua Rogers

William M. Campbell Jr.

Jabari Johnson

Darlene McCoy

Cheryl Jackson and Ronnette Rollins

JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise

Jor’Dan Armstrong

Ronnette Rollins

Pastor Troy Dixon

Ruddy Currence

Cheryl Jackson

The Clark Sisters

JJ Hairston And Youthful Praise

Pastor Mike Jr

Jokia 

Darlene McCoy

Pastor Mike Jr

Ronnette Rollins

Griff

Pastor Mike Jr.

William M. Campbell Jr.

Jor’Dan Armstrong

JeKayln Carr

The Clark Sisters

Pastor Mike Jr

Jabari Johnson

Jor’Dan Johnson

JeKayln Carr

JeKayln Carr

The Clark Sisters

Damon Little 

Willie Moor Jr

The Clark Sisters

JJ Hairston and Youtful Praise

The Clark Sisters

Joshua Rogers

The Clark Sisters

The Clark Sisters

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

The Clark Sisters

The Clark Sisters

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Jor’Dan Armstrong

The Clark Sisters

