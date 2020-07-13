NationalFrenchFryDay – The Best Fast Food French Fries In The USA

July 13th is officially NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY, and this is one topic that you can ask 100 people and you will get a variety of answers of peoples favorite fast food french fry. McDonald’s and Wendy’s held it down for years, but brands like KFC and Taco Bell have gotten into the french fry space as of late.
French Fries are the perfect pairing for burgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets and pretty much everything fast food related According to FoodBeast.com, these are the top 10 BEST french fries in the USA. According to their research, “Tater tots, zucchini fries, and onion rings were not included, since they are not single cuts from a whole potato. Apart from that, all seasonings and types of fries (curly, criss-cut, wedge, etc.) were considered. Polling data, previous rankings, and our own tastings were used to make these rankings happen.”
Scroll through the list to see the top 10, let us know on social media what YOUR favorite fast food french fry of all time is!
1. Classic Fries, McDonald’s
Plenty of people will debate, but a hot, perfectly cooked McDonald’s fry has been a signature staple in the french fry industry for decades.
2. Waffle Fries, Chick-fil-A
You can’t deny the consistency of a Chick-fil-A waffle fry, have you’ve ever seen any of them over cooked?!
3. Crinkle Cut Fries, Shake Shack
Shake Shack is top notch when it comes to the crinkle cuts.
4. Natural Cut Fries, Wendy’s
Wendy’s switched to their natural cut spuds a few years back, and the fries have quickly become a favorite.
5. Cajun Fries, Popeyes
That crunch just hits different with these, which gives them the nod over Five Guys.
6. Crinkle Cut Fries, Del Taco
Crinkle cut fries will always have a special place in our hearts.
7. Cajun Fries, Five Guys
The cajun fries just hit different, and you’ll have enough in the bottom of your bag to feed your entire family.
8. Potato Wedges, KFC
Some people love, some people hate, but the potato wedge is a great side dish to go along with all your KFC goodness.
9. Seasoned Fries, Taco Bell
You can’t deny their marketing ability when they launched the seasoned fries, and even though Taco Bell is the last place you’d think you get a good fry from, it has entered the top 10 after only a few years of existence.