I wanted my Leotard to be monumental to Delta (hence my letters and the cream) but also D9. REPRESENTATION MATTERS!! – Nya Reed

UCLA gymnast and graduate student Nya Reed put it down for the Divine 9 and Delta Sigma during UCLA’s ‘Meet the Bruins showcase’ on December 15th. Nya made a statement as one of sixBruins to wear a customized leotard to match the theme of her floor routine. Nya donned a cream and gold leotard with the bedazzled Greek letters for Delta Sigma Theta across her chest, showing love to not only her soarers but representing for the Divine 9. Nya shared why she chose this path for her performance in an Instagram post on her account.

Nya started her performance by throwing up a Delta with her hands before going into beast mode to a mix of music including Too $hort’s ‘Blow the Whistle’ a song Delta’s are known to stroll to.

Nya isn’t new to the game with accolades under her belt being a six-time All-American, 2022 All-SEC, 2020 WCGA Scholastic All-American, three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, four-time SEC Specialist of the Week, and many other records.





The post UCLA Gymnast Nya Reed Reps for Delta Sigma Theta During Performance appeared first on Black America Web.

