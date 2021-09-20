Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin At The 73rd Emmy Awards

After two years of virtual shows amidst the Covid 19 pandemic, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be held in person this year with an eagerly anticipated red carpet. Similar to the 2021 Met Gala, the Emmys will be a scaled-down version of the ceremony. Instead of the 7,100 seat Microsoft Theater where the Emmys typically take place, the show will be held in a tent with a few hundred attendees, The NY Times reports.
Hosted by dapper and hilarious “The Neighborhood” comedian Cedric The Entertainer, the 2021 Emmys promise good fun and fashion moments we’ll be talking about in the morning. Trans actress MJ Rodriguez will make history if she takes home the award for “best actress in a drama race” for her role as Bianca Evangalista in the fan favorite “Pose.” The late Michael K. Williams is also nominated for his breakthrough role in “Lovecraft Country.” Other notable nominees include Jurnee Smollett and Michaela Coel.
The red carpet will also be scaled down with only a select few outlets. Check out the best red carpet looks below.
1. Issa RaeSource:Getty
“Insecure’ atress and creator Issa Rae showed off her silhouette in a sexy chain metal gown by Aliette and captivated fans with a set of grills!
2. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
The “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie” nominee Michaela Coel was picture perfect in this neon green sheer gown by Christopher John Rogers.
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington Shows off her svelte frame in a silky custom gown by Etro with cinched waist.
4. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
“Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series” nominee Jurnee Smollett looks smoldering on the red carpet in Dior.
5. MJ RodriguezSource:Getty
“Best Actress In A Drama” nominee MJ Rodriguez served the girls in a teal, one-shoulder gown with thigh high split by Versace.
6. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett looked regal in a black and pink Greta Constantine gown and textured tresses.
7. Nicole ByerSource:Getty
Nailed It! host and comedienne Nicole Byer is the belle of the ball in this gorgeous Christian Siriano gown.
8. Cedric The EntertainerSource:Getty
73rd Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer brought a pop of color to the carpet with this powder blue tuxedo with black lapels.
9. Billy PorterSource:Getty
“Pose” actor Billy Porter brought the drama with this black pant and top with exaggerated sleeves by Ashi and extravagant statement necklace.
10. Kenan ThompsonSource:Getty
Real men aren’t afraid to wear pink and Kenan Thompson delivers in this salmon suit
11. Ashley Nicole BlackSource:Getty
Her last name is Black, but she bought the color. Actress Ashley Nicole Black showed off her gorgeous smile and melanin in this pink and orange gown.
12. Rachel LindsaySource:Getty
Media personality Rachel Lindsay graces the Emmys red carpet in a radiant orange gown with train detail by Christopher John Rogers.
13. Zuri HallSource:Getty
Emmy award winning reporter Zuri Hall kept it casual in a flowy jumpsuit by Rani Zakhem Couture.
14. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash is serving Hollywood glam and curves in Chiara Boni La Petite Robe.
15. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Coming off the best dressed list at the 2021 Met Gala, Yara Shahidi is serving us green envy in this charming midi dress by Christian Dior. Styled by Jason Bolden.
16. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo dazzled in a white belted mermaid gown, custom Louis Vuitton, with turquoise and blue feather detail.
17. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson brought the fever in this plunging neckline and top knot bun by Tym Wallace.