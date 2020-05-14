CLOSE
Ciara , Russell Wilson
Three’s A Charm: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

Posted May 14, 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby no. 3 together and CiCi has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud!

Russ had some nice words for his boo on Mother’s Day: “My dad used to always tell me, Son… marry someone as special as your Momma. Well Pops..I found the perfect match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & Ciara.”

While we wait for them to welcome their little bundle of joy, check out some pictures of Ciara showing off her baby bump below…

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Us.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Vintage Seahawks Jersey Re-Purposed. 💚💙 #3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

The Fellas. 📸: @AWilly03

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRED.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

Timeless.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

My world. Grateful. ❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

18.

19.

