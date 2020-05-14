Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby no. 3 together and CiCi has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Russ had some nice words for his boo on Mother’s Day: “My dad used to always tell me, Son… marry someone as special as your Momma. Well Pops..I found the perfect match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & Ciara.”

While we wait for them to welcome their little bundle of joy, check out some pictures of Ciara showing off her baby bump below…

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Three’s A Charm: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com