Tina Turner
Tina Turner Turns 80! [PHOTOS]

Posted November 26, 2019

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Tina Turner is the epitome of strength, resilience and never giving up. Looking at her life—the ups and downs, the trials and tribulations— the iconic singer is the face of a survivor.

For the past 80 years, she’s been surviving on her own terms. From the little girl from Nutbush, Tennessee to a survivor of domestic abuse to the rock star selling out stadiums all throughout the world, Tina has been an inspiration to all of us.

For her birthday today (Nov. 26), the legend posted a special video for her fans.

“Yes, I’m 80,” Turner said, adding, “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this.”

“How is this?” she continued, laughing. “Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

It’s amazing to see her so healthy and vibrant, especially since she admitted that in 2013 she had a stroke and was also diagnosed with intestinal cancer that caused her kidneys to fail, PEOPLE noted.

So here’s to her living her best life on this Earth for the past eight decades, on her own terms. Take a look at her amazing and empowering journey below:

1. The Tina Turner Musical” Opening Night on Broadway, 2019

2. The Tina Turner Musical” Opening Night on Broadway, 2019

3.

4. Belgium, 2000.

5. Belgium, 1985

6. Belgium, 1987

7. Tina Turner, Belgium, 1985

8. Chicago, 1983

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, January 29, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) microphone,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,performance,singer,females,african ethnicity,north america,1980-1989,archival,illinois,chicago – illinois,human interest,audio equipment,performing arts event,pop music,r&b,tina turner

9. Chicago, 1984

10. Tinley Park, IL, 1997

11. 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2008

12. Chicago, 1984

13. Chicago, 1985

14. Chicago, 1987

15. Saarbrücken, Germany, 1990

16. Frankfurt, Germany, 1990

17. Los Angeles, 1966

18. Grammy Awards, 1985

19. Hollywood, CA, 1986

20. Grammy Awards, 1982

21. Grammy Awards, 1982

22. New York City, 1970

23.

24. On the set of ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,’ 1989

