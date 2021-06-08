The Bulletin: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball, Tyler Perry Announces The Return Of Madea & More

Thought Madea’s Funeral was the end? Nope! Tyler Perry says she’s coming to Netflix in a funny Instagram post needed on this rainy week. Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music also provided some entertainment this past week when they were recorded settling a dispute of song lyrics and Grammys over a game of basketball.
This past week, we were happy to see new music from Tamela Mann and learn that Todd Dulaney is releasing a new album called Anthems & Glory on June 11.
Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball
Boys will be boys! Grammy winners Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music play a friendly, but competitive, game of basketball when they need help making a decision.
Todd Dulaney Announces Upcoming Album, 'Anthems & Glory'
New music from Todd Dulaney is on the way!
3. Willie Moore Jr.’s Son Graduates Kindergarten
Congrats are in order for Willie Moore Jr.’s mini-me: “Class of 2033 is set. Today my little Princeton William Moore graduated kindergarten. FIRST GRADE HERE WE COME! Time is flying and I’m overwhelmed with joy. Son I’m sooooo proud of you.”
Lecrae Sits Down For Dinner With The Evans Family!
Sunday dinner with Pastor Tony Evans and family looked lit!
Tamela Mann Releases New Single Called "Help Me"
Back life she never left! Tamela Mann took us to church with this one…
Tyler Perry Announces The Return Of Madea
Thought Madea’s Funeral was the end? Nope! Tyler Perry says she’s coming to Netflix!
Jekalyn Carr Shares Baby Photo
Reminiscing on planted seeds, Jekalyn Carr shared a photo of herself a newborn. She said:
“When you think about a seed, although it is planted, it still takes time to blossom into what it’s supposed to become. The seeds you’ve planted into your children are doing what they are supposed to do. It just takes time for it to be revealed. I am the product of MANY seeds my parents have sown, from birth. They didn’t always know the when’s & how’s, but they knew to trust God! Plant the seeds! Trust God! And, at the right time, they will blossom into the fullness of their potential!”