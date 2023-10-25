Faith, Hope, and Strength Lead To Success| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Faith, Hope, and Strength Lead To Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Faith gives hope and hope gives us an optimistic expectation for the future and I recently shared with you that hope in the future gives you power in the present with an optimistic expectation of the future. We are more apt to keep going in difficult times.

And faith also gives us strength that allows us to keep striving to keep fighting, especially in tough times. Statistics show that those who do not stop in their efforts to achieve a goal have a significant greater level of achievement and success. So you must use your faith to give you hope and hope gives you strength and strength, keeps you going, and if you keep going.

You will win more. So keep the faith and keep going.

