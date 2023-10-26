Where Is Your Faith?| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Where Is Your Faith?”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

People say they have faith, but where is your faith? People have faith that a chair is able to do what it was created to do, hold their weight and they don’t test it. They just sit down on it or people will get on a plane without asking to see the pilot’s license. And have faith that the pilot knows how to fly the plane, or a person gets a new job and they are told they will get paid in two weeks and they go to work and have faith that the company will have the money to pay them. Well, everyone says they have faith, but where is your faith? Is is, is your faith in the problem or is it in the solution?

Have faith. Have faith in God and faith in yourself and then take action on that faith. And if you do, you will win more. Do it now. Have faith and act on that faith.

