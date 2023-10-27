Murphy’s Law or God’s Law: Which One Do You Trust? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Murphy’s Law or God’s Law: Which One Do You Trust?”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

What determines how you face your challenges? Hmm. Is it your fears or it is your faith? Is it in Murphy’s law, which is the old saying that says anything that can go wrong will go wrong at the worst possible time? Or is it in God’s promises that he would never leave you nor forsake you. The key is to trust and keep moving forward with high expectations. I look back to the time I got fired and decided to have faith and trust God and continued to work hard and it worked.

I am here to tell you today to have faith, trust God, continue to work hard because God is setting you up for a greater future. You just gotta do your part. Keep going. Keep going strong and don’t stop. Keep working and keep believing. Cause everything is possible for those who. Believe this is.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.