Music IS the Ministry: The Relationship of Gospel Music & The Church

Published on November 2, 2023

Father playing guitar to his family at home

Source: FG Trade Latin / Getty

In case you were wondering, “Music IS the Ministry” #Drop the Beat… WORD UP! The t.y. podcast hosts Rev. Phyllis Linnes, Bro. Roy Noel, and BFBC, the Brotha’ from the Back of the Church, Bro. Stacy Holmes, hold nothing back as they discuss Gospel music, and the church. And, how the “music is the ministry,” regardless of the style. Which is why we all must “Drop the Beat!” Plus, as always the hosts keep it 100% REAL, RELEVANT, and RAW! Watch the full discussion below….

Special Guest in this episode include;

  • Bro. Larry Naylor: Music Director, First AME Church Manassas
  • Tracy Morgan: Award-winning Nationally syndicated Gospel radio personality
  • “King VincentB” Becton: Award-winning Inspirational Gospel Recording Artist

The T.Y. Podcast is brought to you by First AME Church Manassas located at 10313 South Grant Ave. Manassas, Virginia 20110. You can contact this church by calling 703-361-8791, emailing TVministry@famechurch.com or visiting www.FAMEchurch.com

YouTube: @firstamechurchmanassas

Facebook: @FAMEchurchmanassas

