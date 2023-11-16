Embracing Change: The Power of a Positive Attitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Embracing Change: The Power of a Positive Attitude”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently shared how I’ve created a new one man show called Music and Motivation Comeback and how it has had such a profound impact on those who have been attending here in Washington, DC and so many people have been saying how it has changed their thinking and changed their lives. One of the things I share in the show is that change is going to happen. Stuff is going to happen. Life is going to happen to all of us, but change is good when your attitude is great. That’s right. Change is good when your attitude is.

You have to get a new attitude so you can start to turn those setbacks and the comebacks. Plus you have a new perspective. You don’t see them as bad. You see them as opportunities to grow and go to the next level. You can if you think you can look. This is Doctor Willie jolly. Go to thecomebackshow.com.comebackshow.com. Watch the video from the attendees and people, what they say and remember the most? The most of each and every minute cause your best. Uh-huh is still yet to come. Have a great day on purpose and God bless.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.