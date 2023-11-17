Listen Live
Erica Campbell Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations

Published on November 17, 2023

Majic 102.1 Under The Stars Concert

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Erica Campbell is on a winning streak that, as of last week, got even better after she nabbed a pair of nominations for “Best Gospel Album” and “Best Gospel Performance/Song” at the upcoming 2024 GRAMMYs.

It was only fitting that she stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to celebrate the great news, and man did she she arrive fit for the occasion!

 

Performing her GRAMMY-nominated single, “Feel Alright (Blessed),” which is lifted off her GRAMMY-nominated album, I Love You, Erica was all smiles as she graced the stage of daytime television once again. In addition to talking nominations and new music, the Mary Mary songstress also filled the audience in on how she maintains motherhood amongst the many titles she holds down — including being the beloved head honcho here at Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!

Watch Erica Campbell give a special performance of “Feel Alright (Blessed)” and her full interview on The Tamron Hall Show below:

 

 

