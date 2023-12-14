Five Prayers to Help With Anxiety

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Anxiety is an emotion that most, if not all of us, will feel at various times throughout our lives. Anxiety can come from a number of things. The inability to predict the outcomes of our daily lives alone is something we all wish could change. The thought of things not going as planned could send us into a frenzy of emotions thinking of every possible scenario that could happen.

Meditation is one of the best ways to rid the feeling of anxiety, but meditation can be hard for some. If you feel like you need to talk out your problems, and no one is there to listen, talk to God.

Whether you realize it or not, God is always listening to our prayers. A simple ‘Dear God, I need you’ is all it takes, and go from there. Talk out the issues that make you anxious to your heavenly father, and make a humble request to allow these feelings to pass at their respective time.

It is important to feel every emotion that you do have, understanding why you feel the way you feel. If you unsure, ask God for clarity on why you feel the way you do. Ask God to give you a sign as to why these emotions seem to arise and to help remove the common cause to your anxiety, whether that be an unhealthy relationship, or an unhealthy activity.

If you need biblical references to help understand the common emotion of anxiety, here are 5 verses that were writter just for you:

Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” 2 Timothy 1:7 ‘For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” Psalm 23:4 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” Matthew 6:27 “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?” Jeremiah 17:7-8 “But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.” –

