Kwanzaa Principle: Umoja: The Power of Unity | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Kwanzaa Principle: Kujichagulia: The Power of Self-Determination “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share insights into the Kwanzaa principle of koogi chagoya, which means self-determination. In this principle, we are encouraged to define ourselves and do so by the good we choose to do and do for others in the world to make a statement of our self-worth by making unique contribution to the world.

And that we have a moral obligation to make the world better when we leave it than when we got here by our positive impact, we determine and declare that we will not let anyone else determine our destiny, but rather we will work hard, trust God, or work smart to determine our own destiny. Scripture teaches us to be strong.

You have good courage. Do not be afraid nor dismayed, for God is with you always. Wherever you go, as long as you go with him. You are good to go. You and God together. You will win together.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.