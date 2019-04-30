Mixing fun, music, and adventure, with characters and worlds unlike any audiences have experienced, STXfilms “Ugly Dolls” hopes to extol the messages of acceptance, diversity, empowerment, joy and friendship to the viewing audience.

The new animated musical adventure stars the acting and singing talents of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull. The film is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001.

In ‘Uglyville’, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simple what meets the eye. One of the main messages the producers hope to convey is that “you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters the most.”

We concur.

Check out this featurette below:

“Ugly Dolls” is in theaters May 3 nationwide.

Sharing A Great Message For All: “Ugly Dolls” In Theaters May 3 [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com