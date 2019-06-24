CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

#BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s BET Awards and the speech he gave was moving, powerful, and truly inspirational.

Tyler has definitely taken his share of critcism over the years, sometimes rightfully so, but you can’t deny what this many has done for so many people in movie biz. Everyone from legendary actors like Cicely Tyson to production crews owe him a debt of gratitude.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Press play and watch his acceptance speech.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

#BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

bet awards , tyler perry

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close