BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s BET Awards and the speech he gave was moving, powerful, and truly inspirational.

Tyler has definitely taken his share of critcism over the years, sometimes rightfully so, but you can’t deny what this many has done for so many people in movie biz. Everyone from legendary actors like Cicely Tyson to production crews owe him a debt of gratitude.

Press play and watch his acceptance speech.

