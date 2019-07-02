Steve Harvey To Pay The Tuition Of Eight Incoming Kent State University Students

Entertainment mogul Steve Harvey just made a move that will change the lives of college students.

The “Family Feud” host will provide full tuition for 8 incoming Kent State University freshman, The Daily News reports.

The scholarships will provide funding of about $23,000 each, and will include the cost of room, board and tuition.

The students, who have already been selected, are from Ohio and Maryland. In order to continue to receive funding, the scholars from both Ohio and Maryland will have to maintain a 2.5 grade point average each semester.

The gesture is personally connected to Harvey, who is a graduate from Kent State University himself.

The awards were gifted in honor of Kent State student Devin Moore, who died in 2017 during a basketball game at the Kent, Ohio school.

The scholarship funds are given through Steve Harvey’s philanthropic mission with his wife, Marjorie Harvey: The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation. The pair run the organization to give back to young people from urban communities and to provide them with educational opportunities.

“I don’t think small about anything,” the former The Steve Harvey Show host said of giving back during the inaugural Coca-Cola Pay It Forward Academy in 2015. “I don’t care what it is. It makes no sense for me to get a house on the hill if I can’t tell somebody else how to get one. We need more of us to make it.”

Continuing, “If I help a young person get his life together, when I go to God for my request, he hears me better.”

The 62-yeaar-old confidently links his charity with this faith, explaining, “God gotta use somebody to show off what he do. God gotta show off his goodness and grace to somebody. All you have to do is volunteer.”

Congrats to the students!

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

