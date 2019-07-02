Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away From His State Over Betsy Ross Flag Sneaker

Arizona’s state’s top leaders said he was ready to actively take jobs away from people living there. The governor of Arizona apparently wants to make his people suffer over Nike and its American sneakers. Colin Kaepernick reportedly recommended that Nike not make Betsy Ross-themed footwear for the Fourth of July. The seamstress is credited as the first person to make an American flag.

“Today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major @ Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ,” Gov. Doug Ducey spat on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

But because Nike pulled the sneakers, he apparently couldn’t contain his hatred.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike,” Ducey wrote. “Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish. Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.”

He continued, “It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it. Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”

According to the Department of Numbers, “The state unemployment rate was 1.3 percentage points higher than the national rate for the month.” As of May 2019, the rate is at 4.9 percent.” Therefore, the state could use the jobs Ducey was threatening to end.

In case you missed it, The Wall Street Journal claims Nike removed Fourth of July sneakers from stores because former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was among the people who said the shoe could be considered offensive. The shoe was reportedly an Air Max 1 USA with a flag that had 13 white stars in a circle on the heel.

Nike or Kaepernick, who has an endorsement deal with Nike, have not confirmed the shoes were pulled because of him but an email statement did read, “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag.”

Bottom line, the governor of Arizona is trash.

