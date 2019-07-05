La La Anthony Is Moving Forward With “Legal Discussions” Regarding Future Of Her Marriage To Carmelo

La La Anthony weighing all of her options and trying to decide whether or not she wants to move forward in her marriage to Carmelo Anthony, according to her rep.

The actress’ representative issued a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, revealing that she’s exploring her legal options and despite recent reconciliation, the pair have continued to live separately.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” the rep said in a statement.

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

This statement comes after Carmelo found himself in the midst of some controversy. At the end of June, he was spotted on a yacht in the south of France with another woman. He maintained that the woman was the wife of a business partner who was actually on the boat with them, but just wasn’t in the paparazzi pictures. Still, at the time that everything occurred, it was around La La’s birthday, and she spent her special day with her son and friends while Carmelo was abroad making news.

As photos of Carmelo and the woman, Sara Smiri, surfaced, La La posted a photo of a heart with a knife in it in her InstaStories before quickly deleting the image. A few days later, she had a party celebrating her recent birthday in New Jersey, and when asked what Carmelo had done to help her mark the occasion, she said he sent some presents and posted a message for her on social media.

“He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative,” she told PEOPLE.

The couple were most recently working on their relationship after she filed for separation in 2017. While neither confirmed it, it was alleged that they split because Carmelo had a child with a woman named Mia Angel Burks. The third party has since come out and said that Carmelo hasn’t been present to spend time with their daughter, Genesis.

As for La La, she decided to give her estranged husband a second chance, and they made it official that they reconciled in late 2018.

Despite the Power star currently attempting to make some serious decisions for herself and the couple’s son Kiyan, a source allegedly close to her told PEOPLE she’s doing just fine.

“She’s doing great,” they said. “She’s busy working on several projects and being a devoted mom to her son.”

