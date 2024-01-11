White Man Threatened To Stab Black Men To Death While Yelling Racial Slurs, Says DA

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

A Michigan man was arraigned in connection with an alleged hate crime this week after he was arrested for assaulting two Black men in a Macomb County Walmart.

According to Macomb Daily, Vincent Moceri was arraigned Monday on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (four-year felony) and ethnic intimidation (two-year felony).

Moceri was also charged with refusing to provide a DNA sample to police after he was arrested.

“Those who perpetrate acts of hatred will be held accountable, ensuring that our legal system stands against prejudice and intolerance,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a press release.

Authorities say Moceri, who is white, yelled racial slurs and pointed knives at two random Black men at a Walmart store on Hall Road in Clinton Township. Neither of the men were physically injured.

Magistrate Ryan Zemke set the bond at $30,000 cash/surety, 10%. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in front of District Court Judge Sebastian Lucido.

Vincent Moceri is the second Macomb County man to be charged with a hate crime this week.

According to Detroit News, Mohammed Meah, 62, of Sterling Heights, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, ethnic intimidation and failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident.

Police allege Meah purposely hit a pedestrian with his vehicle at the intersection of 15 Mile and Dodge Park roads. Meah allegedly told authorities the victim was racist.

Meah’s bond was set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault charge and a maximum of one year for the personal injury accident charge.

