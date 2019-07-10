Whoopi Goldberg On How She Married Three Times For Wrong Reasons

In a new interview with the New York Times, Whoopi Goldberg was asked about being unsuccessful in love and marriage. The 63-year-old comedic legend has been married three times over the years, including to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and most recently, and her shortest union, Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. In the past (in 2016 specifically), she simply said she was no longer married because “I don’t want somebody in my house.” In this new interview though, she broke things down a bit further, saying she was exchanging vows with these men for the wrong reasons. She felt like that was what she was supposed to do, but when she was actually in the marriages, she found there were certain things about being in a relationship that she just didn’t feel comfortable with. Those things included having to check in with someone else.

“Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else,” she said. “I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better. But if you’re in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn’t want to. I’d be thinking, why don’t I feel the thing that I’m supposed to? Then one day I thought: I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to conform. I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me. You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to.”

Whoopi says she’s just fine going it alone, especially with the lengths people feel are necessary to go to in order to keep their partners these days.

“I know people who have never farted in front of the person they’re in a relationship with. They would rather be ill than do that,” she said. “That’s insane. You can’t let a little out? ‘No, I don’t want her to know that I do it.’ She knows you do it! But you can’t say to people, ‘You must let it go.’ So I say: ‘Listen, if you’re comfortable, let it happen. If you’re not, I get it, but I think it’s not good for your body.’”

Sis said thanks, but no thanks.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

