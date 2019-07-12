“Only Jesus Can Fix It” Phaedra Shares Her Disappointment In Apollo Violating Parole & Being Sent Back To Jail

Earlier we reported that former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Apollo Nida had been released from prison and moved to a halfway house in Philadelphia. But nine days later, he violated parole by breaking a technical requirement and was returned to prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Thus far, the people closest to Apollo haven’t said much about this costly slip up. But in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Phaedra Parks is sharing what she thought of his parole violation, how his crimes have affected their sons and the new man in her life.

Take a look at the highlights below.

Her new man “The Haves and Have Nots” Medina Islam

I didn’t date for four years and so I put my foot into the man pond I guess about nine months to a year ago. ‘I dated a guy and that didn’t quite work out and so I found another guy that’s more suitable for me and I’m quite excited and happy about him. He’s very smart, very intelligent. He’s kind, we are both socially active. He’s really sober and smart. He’s a great father. So I’m excited about it.’

Phaedra said that she met Islam on the celebrity dating app called Raya. The actor and model saw her first and reached out.

Her disappointment in Apollo returning to prison.

‘There’s a box of Father’s Day cards, mugs, little plates and things that they’ve made that I was going to send him,’ she said.

‘And so my youngest son was like, “so daddy will be here for Father’s Day?”. And I had explained to him, no.

‘He couldn’t come anyway because he was in the halfway house transition home.

‘But you know, they can’t talk to him at all now because he’s back in prison.’

‘Apollo had been telling me that he was coming home early. I’m of the mindset, “I’ll believe it when I see it”.And so when he called us on FaceTime and he was in a car and we could see that he was outdoors and so he said, “I’ve been released” and we were all excited because of course I want the boys to have a relationship with their father – and it would be great to have that support from Apollo.

‘But of course, you know, nine days later he was rearrested.’ ‘I was disappointed, but at the same time, I don’t know if I was that shocked because he is a risk taker and I just hate it because now it’s just above all of us, only Jesus can fix it. ‘I can’t make him be what he doesn’t want to be. He has to want to change.’

Raising her sons as a single mom

‘Being a parent does not come with the manual. So I don’t think that there’s any perfect parents, but obviously when you have a parent that is absent, like my ex husband, it makes it very difficult because I am the sole provider. You know, a woman cannot really teach a young man how to be a man.

‘And so that’s been a source of frustration for me, but I make sure that I keep them surrounded with my dad, my two brothers, great coaches.

‘I make sure I have great guys from the Church that mentor them. And so I have a village of people that really help me parent them and make sure that they’re getting the things they need as young African American boys.’

‘My sons have been through a lot, they’ve seen a lot of good things, they’ve seen a lot of bad things and nobody’s life is going to be perfect, so we’re just going to continue and keep our schedules as they have been and we’re going to hope and pray that Apollo can get it together.’

You can read the rest of her thoughts, including her maintaining that she didn’t know he was committing illegal activity, here.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

