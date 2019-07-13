Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan Meals For The Homeless

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith is no stranger to activism. Just months after he announced that he would be bringing a water filtration system to Flint, the “Icon” rapper is now using his platform and resources to help the homeless. According to People, Smith brought a vegan food truck to Los Angeles and fed the homeless for free.

The food truck was a part of Smith’s new venture I Love You Restaurant. Through the company, Smith wants to help individuals who are dealing with food insecurity by making healthy options free and accessible. I Love You Restaurant will have several pop-up food trucks that will serve the homeless population. The first pop-up took place on his 21st birthday on Skid Row. For Smith, celebrating his milestone birthday was less about partying and more about furthering his philanthropic efforts. “The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” he posted on Instagram. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc.”

As Smith grows his influence in the realm of activism, he’s also continuing to make waves in music. He released a new album titled ERYS on July 4 and will soon be hitting the road with Tyler the Creator for a tour.

Initiatives like Smith’s are needed and will be instrumental in evoking change. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are over 500,000 people in the United States experiencing homelessness on a given night. Feeding America reported that in 2017 nearly 40 million Americans—including over 12 million youngsters—lacked access to food.

Smith isn’t the only celebrity who is focused on fighting hunger. In May, NBA star LeBron James teamed up with Walmart for the Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign to address the hunger gap experienced by communities of color, children, senior citizens, and those living in poverty.

