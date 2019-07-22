Georgia Lawmaker Rep. Erica Thomas Claims A White Man Told Her To “Go Back To Where You Came From” [VIDEO]

Georgia state lawmaker claims she was the subject of a vicious verbal attack as she shopped for items in a Publix grocery store over the weekend.

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

“Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told meI was a lazy SOB and to go back too where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane,” she wrote. “My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA!

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rep. Erica Thomas took to social media in tears to describe a horrific encounter she had with a customer who called her a “lazy” and told her to “go back to where you came from,” in front of her daughter.

We have a serious problem in this Country when @itsericathomas is subjected to racism in a Cobb County @Publix in front of her daughter. #gapol. #IStandwithErica thank you @RenittaShannon for alerting me and the @NAACPGA. #NoPlaceforHate. pic.twitter.com/hN5HDS4aG9 — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) July 20, 2019

Thomas says she stood in the express lane with 15 items, more than the allotted 10 item amount because she is currently nine months pregnant and is unable to stand for long periods of time. She says a man then approached her and began publicly berating her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“It hurt me so bad, I’m sorry y’all because everything in me just wanted to tell him who I am and how I know, but I couldn’t get anything out, I could just tell him, ‘Please leave me alone, please!’” Thomas said.

Thomas’ story hit far and wide after the week’s events of watching the president berate four minority freshman congresswomen using the same language. Many argued in Thomas’ comments that Trump’s language has emboldened this type of behavior.

SEE ALSO: House Passes Resolution To Condemn Trump’s Racist Tweets

The state lawmaker serves Georgia’s District 39 and was voted into office in 2014, she is also the founder of a nonprofit titled “Speak Out Loud,” which provides services catering to foster children.

During an interview with local reporters, Thomas was interrupted by her alleged attacker, Eric Sparkes who again taunted her by threatening to call the police over her claims. Sparkes denies that he told Thomas to “go back to where you came from.”

WATCH: Rep. Erica Thomas says she was verbally attacked & told “to go back where you came from” by a white man in a Cobb Publix on Friday over items in an express lane. We were set to interview her today when the man involved unexpectedly showed up @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/AjDj8YUq3G — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 20, 2019

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: