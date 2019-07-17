House Passes Resolution To Condemn Trump’s Racist Tweets

Members of the House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday to disavow the most recent tweets from Trump, aimed at four freshman congresswoman, inciting hatred by inviting them to go back to their home countries. The vote passed 240-187 with four Republicans and one Independent who supported the resolution, CNN reports.

The House of Representatives moved to vote on a resolution condemning Trump’s tweets after many commentators noticed that not one Republican publicly called out Trump over his statement.

The past four days proved to be tense in Washington D.C. after Trump tweeted a racist robocall, aimed at Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Since the media has allowed commentators to debate whether or not Trump’s statement was racist, instead of also urging congress to take action in the unconstitutionally of several actions during his presidency.

However, the vote almost got mired down in a partisan effort by the Republicans who called Speaker Nancy Pelosi into question over her direct statement of calling Trump’s tweets racist. Naysayers brought up a House rule which said no one is allowed to personally attack the President or other members of congress on the House floor and would in turn revoke said person’s speaking privileges. The vote on whether or not Pelosi would have her speaking privileges reinstated took well over an hour.

Later Pelosi stated to reporters that she said what she said.

“Look, I stand by my statement,” Pelosi began. “I’m proud of the attention has been called to it because what the President said was completely inappropriate against our colleagues but not just against them but against so many people in our country and he said to them ‘go back to where you came from.’”

Omar welcomed the passage of the vote stating that it gave young people “who are wrestling with the weight of those words now coming from the President, that we hear them, we see them and we never will allow anybody to tell them that this isn’t their country.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

