GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO]

Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.
He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]
Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 2 Chicago Mothers Who Fought Against Gun Violence Killed In Drive-By Shooting
- “I’m Sensitive To White Girls”: Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Writings On Instagram
- Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With Murder