Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare Products Behind Glass

Have you ever walked into a store only to find the Black haircare products behind the counter or locked up in a glass cabinet? That was Jasmine Saunders’ experience at her local Walmart in California. While perusing the haircare aisle, she, along with a few other women of color, waited for an employee to come and unlock the cabinets.

In a statement to NBC News, Saunders said, “One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up to read directions, ingredients etc. I could not believe the emotional response it elicited, I felt as if the second I stepped into that aisle, that it had already been determined I’m a potential thief – as well as anyone else who looks like me.”

