Barack and Michelle Obama Preparing To Purchase Mansion In Martha’s Vineyard

Barack and Michelle Obama are securing their spot in Martha’s Vineyard. The couple many consider to still be their President and First Lady are reportedly buying a mega-mansion in the summer destination.

The property they’re copping is listed at a cool $14.9M, but they’re getting a discount.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).