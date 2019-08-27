GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Going Back To School

GRIFF's Prayer
| 08.27.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s come to our attention that kids are returning back to school unprepared. In today’s prayer, GRIFF jokingly suggests using this last week of summer to do a quick overview with children in addition to school shopping.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF'S prayer

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close