MUST-SEE: Kierra Sheard Pays Tribute To Brandy At BMI Awards [VIDEO]

Just when we thought our love for Kierra Sheard couldn’t get any deeper, she performed a tribute for the “vocal bible” Brandy and knocked us off our feet.

It all went down at BMI’s 2019 R&B Hiphop Awards last night (August 29) in Atlanta where she performed songs including “Have You Ever” and “He Is.” Jade Novah contributed with “Talk About Our Love,” and Brandy’s brother Ray J even hit the stage to perform her song, “Best Friend.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The night was full of great surprises.

In addition to a star-studded tribute to Brandy, BMI honored the late Nipsey Hussle and was full of so many inspirational influences. Ironically enough, “God’s Plan” (performed by Drake and produced by Yung Exclusive) won “Song of the Year.”

SEE ALSO: Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration

Brandy even hit the stage herself after accepting her President’s award to perform “I Wanna Be Down” and “Almost Doesn’t Count.” Past recipients of this award include Curtis Mayfield, Ludacris, Toni Braxton and Will.i.am, to name a few.

Watch:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: