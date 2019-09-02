CLOSE
Black-Owned Real Estate Development Company Fights Gentrification In Atlanta

“We have effectively preserved a significant amount of affordable housing for seniors and families in the heart of Atlanta for the next 20 years,” said President of H.J. Russell & Co. H. Jerome Russell.

A Black-owned real estate development firm is on a mission to address gentrification within the city of Atlanta. According to Black Enterprise, a division of the real estate company H.J. Russell & Co., dubbed Russell New Urban Development LLC, is working towards providing affordable housing for Atlanta residents impacted by the wrath of the city’s changing landscape.

The company completed a residential project that features 210 affordable units for families, senior citizens, and those who have disabilities. The properties are located in Old Fourth Ward and Reynoldstown. All of the units are subsidized, and residents will have to pay 30 percent of their annual income for rent. Organizers of the $22.3 million project say that they are dedicated to bridging the housing affordability gap for low-income families and are on a mission to provide quality housing for Atlantans impacted by gentrification.

“Our investment to enhance affordable housing underscores our dedication to building communities, and at the same time, enhancing the living environments of some of the city’s most vulnerable residents who also deserve quality housing in the heart of Atlanta,” President of H.J. Russell & Co. H. Jerome Russell, said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “With the completion of these renovations, along with the stipulations on these projects, we have effectively preserved a significant amount of affordable housing for seniors and families in the heart of Atlanta for the next 20 years.”

There has been a push to create more affordable housing options in major cities. In August, Wells Fargo announced that it would invest $1 billion over the next five years for the creation of affordable housing. “We will address three key issues in underserved communities that have been plagued by the lack of affordable housing – housing affordability, financial health and small business growth,” Candy Moore, Senior Vice President of Wells Fargo’s Community Relations and Southeast Community Development, told The Atlanta Voice. “We feel we should be doing even more to address the systematic changes in affordable housing and uncover new ways to increase the availability and sustainability of affordable housing.”

Bahamas Hurricane Dorian

Prayers Up For The Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian's Destruction Heads To The U.S.

UPDATED: 12:25 p.m. EDT, Sept. 2 -- While horrifying images of devastation were still coming out of the Bahamas as of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 4 storm, offering people stuck there a chance to see a light at the end of the powerful weather pattern's tunnel. https://twitter.com/StuOstro/status/1168550324828856321?s=20 What were once winds of up to 200 miles per hour were now about 45 miles per hour slower, according to a new report from USA Today. However, the Bahamas, which has seen structures ruined, homes flooded and at least one death, wasn't out of trouble yet. https://twitter.com/Stocktrader/status/1168561846732959745?s=20 "On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight," the National Hurricane Center said in an update late Monday morning.   UPDATED: 5:54 a.m. EDT, Sept. 2 -- The first death from Hurricane Dorian has been reported. An eight-year-old boy named Lachino Mcintosh reportedly drowned in the flooding from the storm in the Bahamas. His sister was reported missing, as well. https://twitter.com/Bahamaspress/status/1168364989100515329?s=20 Dorian has reportedly "almost stalled" above the Bahamas, moving at about a speed of one mile per hour while unleashing winds that have fluctuated between 180 and 200 miles per hour. https://twitter.com/CarlowWeather/status/1168462705558245377?s=20 Forecasters predicted that Dorian would move toward the southeastern seaboard of the U.S. on Monday. The storm was expected to hit parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.   Original story:   Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon, proving all forecasts correct and then some by unleashing flooding and destruction across the Caribbean nation. Devastating images were quickly published across social media showing the effect of Dorian’s Category 5 wind speeds and rain on roads, homes and other structures. https://twitter.com/taco_marine/status/1168256459634876433?s=20 “Dorian hit land in Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands at 12:40 p.m., and then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island at 2 p.m.,” the Associated Press reported. Dorian’s 185 miles per hour winds reportedly “tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.”  While Bahamas residents were encouraged to evacuate, doing so wasn’t mandatory and some folks remained in place to try to weather the storm. https://twitter.com/NWSEastern/status/1168235740024791040?s=20 Bahamian Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis spoke in no uncertain terms when he cautioned people not to underestimate Hurricane Dorian, according to the Nassau Guardian. “This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people,” Minnis said during a press conference on Sunday. “As a physician I’ve been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this. We’re facing a hurricane… one that we’ve never seen in the history of The Bahamas, with wind velocity as high as 180 mph, with gusts in excess of 200 mph.” https://twitter.com/BreakingChesky/status/1168197723822141445?s=20 \ But since most homes in the Bahamas are built to handle winds as fast as 150 miles per hours, “So this will put us through a test that we’ve never confronted before,” he said before emphasizing to the people who chose not to evacuate: “This is a deadly storm and a monster storm. “I can only say to them, that I hope this is not the last time they will hear my voice and may God be with them.” The National Hurricane Center also had a message for the people who decided to shelter in place. "This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said. "Residents in the Abacos should stay in their shelter. Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location." As the United States braced for Dorian’s expected path to continued toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, scroll down and take a look at some of the devastating scenes coming out of the Bahamas in what may foreshadow more of what’s to come along the American southeastern seaboard.

