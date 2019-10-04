Donnie McClurkin To Celebrate Turning 60 With Star Studded Concert

Pastor Donnie McClurkin is turning 60 and has planned a star-studded concert to celebrate!

To be held November 16 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, New York, the concert features appearances by some of gospel music’s best including, Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, and Kierra Sheard.

It was announced on the social media platform for his Perfecting Praise Church:

“We are excited to announce the line up for our Pastors 60th Birthday Celebration!!!! This is going to be an All Star Celebration like no other with appearances by @kirkfranklin , @cecewinans @imericacampbell @kierrasheard @jonmcreynolds @tashacobbsleonard Tickets are selling fast!!! To purchase ticket visit our facebook page and click on the flyer link!!!!!”

