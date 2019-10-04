Adorable! 100-Year-Old Fan Gets Sweet Serenade From The Rock [VIDEO]

If turning 100 wasn’t enough, one Philadelphia is beaming after she received a sweet message from none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Back in September, a friend of Marie Grover aka “Grandmom Grover”‘s granddaughter reached out to the superstar requesting a special treat via Twitter.

Surprisingly, The Rock replied, writing, “What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?”

A month later we learned that “Grandmom Grover” received a video directly from him where not only did he sing happy birthday to his longtime fan but he also tells her, “I’m happy you were born.”

You have to see her eyes face light up when she hears this. Watch the adorable video below.