Karen Clark Sheard Introduces ‘Send It Down’ Single [LISTEN]

The incomparable Karen Clark Sheard joins the Get Up Church to introduce her single ‘Send it Down’!

After decades of success, she continues blessing the world with the gift of brand new music. Not only is she influential in the praise community, but her impact is vast amongst mainstream artists as well. She explains how grateful she is to be a part of bringing God and gospel to different types of platforms.

“We’ve been criticized by the church, but they don’t know that there is a purpose for everything.” -Karen Clark Sheard

The Clark Sisters were recently honored at the 66th Grammy Special Merit Awards Ceremony, presented by the Recording Academy, with the Lifetime Achievement Award!

See: The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy

Don’t miss our discussion all about her new grandbaby, First Lady ministry, and so much more!

Be sure to add her new single to your playlist and follow at her @KarenClarkSheard

LISTEN TO ‘SEND IT DOWN’ BY KAREN CLARK SHEARD

