GRIFF's Prayer For Expensive Experiences [VIDEO]

Get Up!
| 10.14.19
GRIFF’s got a chance to attend a hot air balloon festival but didn’t ride one because the prices were hiked for the occasion. Watch him recount the experience here… 

GRIFF'S prayer

