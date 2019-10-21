Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges Dropped

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, is requesting that two of the six charges against him be dropped. According to XXL, Holder wants the two counts of attempted murder dropped. Besides those two counts, Holder is also charged with first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.
“On September 24, 2019, Holder filed a motion to dismiss counts two and four of the indictment pursuant to PC §995,” read a motion Holder’s defense attorney submitted.
Holder was once being represented by Christopher Darden, known for prosecuting O.J Simpson in 1995 when he was accused of killing his wife Nicole Simpson. After receiving death threats, Darden stepped down.
Hussle was gunned down on March 31st, 2019 in front of his The Marathon clothing store. Holder has pleaded not guilty. He has been in solitary confinement since being arrested and charged due to authorities fearing for his life.
