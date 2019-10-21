Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges Dropped

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, is requesting that two of the six charges against him be dropped. According to XXL, Holder wants the two counts of attempted murder dropped. Besides those two counts, Holder is also charged with first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

“On September 24, 2019, Holder filed a motion to dismiss counts two and four of the indictment pursuant to PC §995,” read a motion Holder’s defense attorney submitted.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

