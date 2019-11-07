Faith Walking: Rise Up & Accept the Call on Your Life [Video]

Syndicated
| 11.07.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Being called to become a leader is not always glamorous. It causes us to examine our fears. But, when God calls you into your purpose, he will equip you with the tools to forge ahead toward your destiny. Erica Campbell explains in today’s Faith Walking.

Press play above for the full message.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

faith walking

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close