Vashawn Mitchell Readies To Tour

'Exodus' featuring Tamela Mann and VaShawn Mitchell

Gospel recording artist Vashawn Mitchell is readying to take his new music on the road in 2020.

The multiple Stellar Award winning and Grammy nominated artist will be touring in support of his latest project, Elements, available everywhere music is sold. Elements is his first project in three years and features the singles, “God Can Do Anything” and “Wind of God.”

 

Make sure you check him out when he comes to a city near you!

Vashawn Mitchell Readies To Tour  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Vashawn Mitchell

