The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Story: You Are Unique, So Live Like It! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Story: You Are Unique, So Live Like It!”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage" that I work with my bride, D. We've been married going on almost 40 years and I've not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate Black History Month, I want to celebrate the life of Dr Carter G Woodson. In 1926, Dr Carter G Woodson launched Black History Week, which went on to become Black History Month. He believed you should never let anyone make you think you were inferior.

Dr Wood said, if someone can determine the way you think, then they will not have to worry about what you will do. They will not have to tell you to go to the back door. You will go without being told. And if there is no back door, you will cut one for your use.

Now look, today I want you to look in the mirror and say to yourself I was born for greatness. There’s no two leaves alike and no two fingerprints alike. No one was born to do what I was born to do. I am unique and God created me for a special purpose and I will do with that what God has made me to do and do it with excellence. When you do that, you’re gonna win more. I’m telling you, you’re gonna win more. God created you for greatness.

