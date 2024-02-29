Bloom Where You Are Planted | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Bloom Where You Are Planted”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want you to know that history and black history is within your grass. I recently shared that a few years ago, I was honored to be named a black history maker of today because I was the first black president of the National Speakers Association DC chapter. And I was the first black person elected to the Board of Directors to the National Speakers Association. And I was the first black chair of the Speaker Hall of Fame Leadership Committee, and last year I became the first African American man to be a recipient of the Cabot Award, which is the highest award in the speaking industry.

I shared that I believe that history and black history is not about the past, but also about today. And I also want to let you know that you potentially are a history maker. Yeah, it could be a history maker in your life because you might be the first one in your family. You go to college or the first one to start a business, or the first one to become a millionaire. You might be a history maker because you decided to go back to school at an old age. You might be a history maker because you decided to do something, set a goal and you achieved it. Whatever it is, I’m encouraging you to pursue excellence and bloom where you’re planted. You are a history maker in the making and you were born to make a difference. So do it today. Be excellent. Give all you got and go with everything within you to be the best you you can be.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.