SAD: Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter Was Shot And Killed

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019 has died.

Medical personnel were called to Yolanda Carr‘s residence located on the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue in Fort Worth on Thursday. It’s the same residence where Jefferson was shot by a now-fired FWPD officer, Aaron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in her death.

We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow. pic.twitter.com/3YkSdCzuu4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 9, 2020

The medical examiner has not revealed a cause of death for Carr but the 55-year-old had been battling an illness in recent months. Jefferson had moved in with her mother last year to be her caretaker. Carr did not attend her daughter’s funeral due to declining health but wrote a touching tribute to her.

“Like everyone in life, your path was filled with joy and pain,” Carr wrote. “However, you balanced the two with grace, faith, confidence and competence. You often said you were going to change the world, which I believe you still will.”

Jefferson’s father, 58-year-old Marquis Jefferson died of a heart attack, a little over two weeks after his daughter’s funeral.

