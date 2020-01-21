BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 To Return Spring 2020

BET’s Sunday Best is returning for season 10.

Jonathan McReynolds took to Instagram to make the announcement, also sharing that he’d be sitting in the middle of the judges panel again.

If you think you have what it takes to be gospel’s next superstar, submit your audition here.

