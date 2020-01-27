The gospel community – pastors, artists, leaders, believer – have all taken to social media to lend their remarks on the passing of NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was killed this past Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash. The crash claimed the life of Bryant, his daughter and seven others including the pilot.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Sending prayers to the families of all those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.

Gospel Community Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death On Social Media was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Maurette Brown Clark Posted January 27, 2020

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: