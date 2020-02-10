Barack & Michelle Obama Win Oscar For Best Documentary

Barack & Michelle Obama made some history last night at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The duo took home an Oscar for Best Documentary for American Factory, a film they produced about a Chinese company opening an automotive glass plant at a former General Motors plant in Ohio and faces intense cultural and community skepticism. The film, which is available on Netflix, is the first from the Obama’s Higher Ground production company.

Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground's first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies. https://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020

Participant Media was also a producer on the film. Participant CEO David Linde said in a statement, “We are deeply humbled and grateful to the Academy for this exciting honor. At Participant, we believe that storytelling has the ever-important opportunity to spark positive social change in our world today. We are incredibly proud of ‘American Factory,’ and congratulate Steve, Julia, Jeff and our friends and colleagues at Netflix and Higher Ground for helping us shed light on these important issues worldwide and here at home.”

It’s the latest award win for the Obamas as they both now own an Oscar and a Grammy. Michelle won a Grammy earlier this year for Best Spoken Word Album, an award Barack has won twice.

