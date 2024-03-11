Children’s brand Jool Baby has recalled about 63,000 infant swings sold by Walmart due to a suffocation risk.
According to an alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on March 7, the brand’s Nova Baby Infant Swing that’s intended, marketed, or designed for infant sleep had an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. The angle poses as a violation of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The swing also “fails to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard,” according to the agency.
The recall notice involves swings that were manufactured between June 2022 and September 2023.
For more details on the recall, click here.
RECALL ALERT: Jool Baby Recalls About 63K Infant Swings For Suffocation Hazard was originally published on foxync.com
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Black Excellence: Oldest Woman In The U.S. Shares Her Tips For A Long, Happy Life
-
10 Messages From Sarah Jakes Roberts That Will Leave You Inspired
-
Don Lemon Agrees to $24 Million Separation Agreement With CNN